Excellon Resources Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.