Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 42,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Executive Network Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

