Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

