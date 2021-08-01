Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.85.
Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
