Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.85.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.