Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $355.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

