Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 919,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.77. 150,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

