Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $44.50 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

