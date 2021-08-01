FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBK. Truist dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

FBK stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.