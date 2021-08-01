FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 500.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $279.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.99 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.91. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

