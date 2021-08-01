Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 275.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 464.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBCG stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $32.76. 93,395 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83.

