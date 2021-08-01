Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Achieves $5.18 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.18 billion and approximately $736.62 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $55.77 or 0.00134462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,469.88 or 0.99982601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00824243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 92,955,492 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

