Financial Comparison: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Express and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.75 $3.14 billion $5.34 31.93 Upstart $233.42 million 39.78 $5.98 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 18.72% 26.15% 3.27% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Express and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 2 8 8 0 2.33 Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $161.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $122.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than American Express.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Express beats Upstart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

