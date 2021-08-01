Financial Review: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 5.21 $3.96 million $0.33 77.58 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Niu Technologies and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.09%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 137.54%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 6.82% 19.82% 10.18% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.