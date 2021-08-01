FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 97.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $5,895.96 and approximately $24.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.