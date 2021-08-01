First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) versus Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Financial Survey

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First BanCorp. and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 0 0 0 N/A Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First BanCorp. and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $804.21 million 3.25 $102.27 million $0.44 27.57 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.68 $3.67 billion $0.40 14.43

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 23.52% 10.30% 1.16% Itaú Unibanco 11.81% 15.87% 1.20%

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First BanCorp. pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Itaú Unibanco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

