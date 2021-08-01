First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Bank posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

