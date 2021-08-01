First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Bank posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.