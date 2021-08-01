First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.66% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

FCRD opened at $4.59 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

