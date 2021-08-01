First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

