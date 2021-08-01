First National Bank of South Miami Buys 664 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

IBM stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

