First National Bank of South Miami Has $180,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,312,000 after buying an additional 374,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 97,913 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

