First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $226.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

