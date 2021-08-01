First National Bank of South Miami Invests $136,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $68.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

