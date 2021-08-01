First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $266,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $412.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

