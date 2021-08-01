First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

