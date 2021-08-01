First National Bank of South Miami Sells 226 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 38.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in McKesson were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in McKesson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $203.83 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

