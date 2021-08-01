First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.