First PREMIER Bank Has $7.50 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

UNP traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $218.76. 2,324,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

