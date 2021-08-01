First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.81. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

