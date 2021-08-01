First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $67.87. 10,007,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

