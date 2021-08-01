First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.94. 559,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.67 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

