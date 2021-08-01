First PREMIER Bank Purchases 1,305 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,528,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,460. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

