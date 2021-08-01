First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

