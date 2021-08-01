First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.29.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.21 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

