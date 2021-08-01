First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

FSLR traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

