First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 87.1% in July

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

