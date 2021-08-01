First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

