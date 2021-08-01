First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FEMB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.31. 29,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,474. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.