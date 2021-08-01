First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 631.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

