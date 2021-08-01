First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 82.5% in July

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

