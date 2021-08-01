First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Cut by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.65 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55.

