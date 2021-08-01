FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.