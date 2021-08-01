Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $115.11. 3,441,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,812. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.