Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

