Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of FLXN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.