Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

