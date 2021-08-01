FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC opened at $106.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

