FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.11 Million in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 529,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $649,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 273,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter.

PSP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.