FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.11 Million in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 529,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $649,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 273,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter.

PSP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

