Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $13.95 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

