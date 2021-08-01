Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.10 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.24. 1,866,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.50. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.23.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

