Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $305.00 at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $291.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

